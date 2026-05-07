or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brandi Glanville
OK LogoNEWS

Brandi Glanville Revives LeAnn Rimes Feud Amid 'RHOBH' Casting Rumors: 'She Got Everything Else of Mine'

brandi glanville reignites leann rimes feud
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville reignited her feud with LeAnn Rimes amid rumors the singer may join ‘RHOBH.’

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 7 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville is stirring the pot once again when it comes to her longtime drama with LeAnn Rimes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brandi Glanville reacted to rumors that LeAnn Rimes may join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville reacted to rumors that LeAnn Rimes may join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, May 6, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacted to rumors that the country singer could potentially join the hit Bravo franchise for an upcoming season.

"I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine," Glanville wrote on X. "Husband, kids, b-----, bronco, random illnesses, she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BrandiGlanville/X
Article continues below advertisement

The speculation first started earlier this week after celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi brought up the possibility of Rimes joining the cast.

"Would you like to see LeAnn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?" the account asked followers on Monday, May 4.

"LeAnn Rimes' name has started circulating in casting conversations for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the post continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brandi Glanville stated that LeAnn Rimes already took 'everything else' from her.
Source: @BrandiGlanville/X

Brandi Glanville stated that LeAnn Rimes already took 'everything else' from her.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the rumors quickly reignited interest in the years-long tension between Glanville and the Grammy winner.

Glanville married Eddie Cibrian in 2001, and the former couple welcomed two sons together, Mason Edward and Jake Austin. However, their marriage fell apart in 2009 after Cibrian met Rimes while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights.

MORE ON:
Brandi Glanville

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @deuxmoi/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement
image of The drama between the women dates back to Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes in 2009.
Source: MEGA

The drama between the women dates back to Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

It was later revealed that the two had been having an affair.

Glanville and Cibrian finalized their divorce in 2010, and the actor married the “How Do I Live” singer the following year.

Over the years, Glanville has been vocal about the pain the situation caused her and her family.

"LeAnn is a stalker. She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary," the reality star once claimed. "People are going to say it takes two to tango, and I get that, but at some point, LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer believed she was unfairly criticized for falling in love with Eddie Cibrian, a source claims.
Source: MEGA

The singer believed she was unfairly criticized for falling in love with Eddie Cibrian, a source claims.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Glanville admitted the situation became especially emotional when it involved her children.

"One time, before they were married, I walked up to a soccer game and Jake, who was 2, was sitting in her lap. I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her," the Bravo alum recalled. "I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: 'I will f------ murder you.'"

Though the scandal made headlines for years, a source later claimed Rimes felt harshly judged over the affair and its aftermath.

Back in 2021, an insider exclusively told OK!, "Looking back, LeAnn thinks it's unfair that she got raked over the coals like that."

"All LeAnn did was fall in love. Of course, there are likely big regrets about the way everything happened, but she and Eddie never meant to hurt anyone," the source added. "They just had this connection they couldn't walk away from."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.