Brandi Glanville Revives LeAnn Rimes Feud Amid 'RHOBH' Casting Rumors: 'She Got Everything Else of Mine'

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Brandi Glanville is stirring the pot once again when it comes to her longtime drama with LeAnn Rimes.

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Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville reacted to rumors that LeAnn Rimes may join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

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On Wednesday, May 6, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacted to rumors that the country singer could potentially join the hit Bravo franchise for an upcoming season. "I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine," Glanville wrote on X. "Husband, kids, b-----, bronco, random illnesses, she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all."

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I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine- husband,kids,boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all💕 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 6, 2026 Source: @BrandiGlanville/X

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The speculation first started earlier this week after celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi brought up the possibility of Rimes joining the cast. "Would you like to see LeAnn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?" the account asked followers on Monday, May 4. "LeAnn Rimes' name has started circulating in casting conversations for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the post continued.

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Source: @BrandiGlanville/X Brandi Glanville stated that LeAnn Rimes already took 'everything else' from her.

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Naturally, the rumors quickly reignited interest in the years-long tension between Glanville and the Grammy winner. Glanville married Eddie Cibrian in 2001, and the former couple welcomed two sons together, Mason Edward and Jake Austin. However, their marriage fell apart in 2009 after Cibrian met Rimes while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights.

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Source: MEGA The drama between the women dates back to Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes in 2009.

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It was later revealed that the two had been having an affair. Glanville and Cibrian finalized their divorce in 2010, and the actor married the “How Do I Live” singer the following year. Over the years, Glanville has been vocal about the pain the situation caused her and her family. "LeAnn is a stalker. She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary," the reality star once claimed. "People are going to say it takes two to tango, and I get that, but at some point, LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance."

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Source: MEGA The singer believed she was unfairly criticized for falling in love with Eddie Cibrian, a source claims.

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At one point, Glanville admitted the situation became especially emotional when it involved her children. "One time, before they were married, I walked up to a soccer game and Jake, who was 2, was sitting in her lap. I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her," the Bravo alum recalled. "I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: 'I will f------ murder you.'"