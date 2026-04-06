Brandi Glanville Shades LeAnn Rimes' Video of Her Painful Deep Jaw Release Therapy: 'So Weird'
April 6 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville isn’t holding back when it comes to LeAnn Rimes’ latest health video.
In the now-viral clip, the country singer laid on a table while therapist Garry Lineham, co-founder of Human Garage, worked on her jaw from both inside and outside of her mouth. As the pressure built, Rimes visibly reacted, eventually releasing tension and breaking down in tears.
"Oh my god, you just don't realize how much tension is in there," Rimes said.
The therapist then guided her through an emotional moment, encouraging her to repeat: "That part of my life is over," which prompted a lighter response from Rimes.
"That part of my life better be over,” she said.
Speaking about the procedure, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t quite get the hype.
"I don't understand why I saw it. I've had that done a million times when I have TMJ. So they put on gloves, and they go inside your mouth, and it's very painful. I think I just have a really high pain tolerance,” Glanville said on her “Unfiltered” podcast.
Temporomandibular joint disorders, commonly known as TMJ, affect the jaw joints and can cause pain, headaches and trouble chewing.
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However, her co-host James Maas saw things a bit differently.
“She seemed happy, though. She was like, it felt good, like at the end of it, she cried, and it let out like a sob of emotion,” he said of Rimes.
Still, Glanville wasn’t convinced, saying, “I just don't know why you share that.”
Maas responded, “She's sharing all of her health journey at the moment.”
That’s when Glanville added a little shade of her own, referencing her recent health struggles.
“Oh, like me?” she said, pointing to her b---- implant rupture and facial issues.
“So weird,” she added with a shrug. “Well, I hope she feels better. Um, yeah.”
Of course, the tension between the two women goes way back. In 2008, Rimes had an affair with Glanville’s then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, which ultimately led to the breakdown of both of their marriages. At the time, Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet.
Glanville later spoke out about the situation, making her feelings crystal clear.
"LeAnn is a stalker. She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary," she declared. "People are going to say it takes two to tango, and I get that, but at some point, LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance."
Glanville and Cibrian finalized their divorce in 2010. Just months earlier, Rimes and Sheremet had also split. Once both were single, Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in 2011.
The situation didn’t sit well with Glanville, especially when it came to her kids.
"One time, before they were married, I walked up to a soccer game and Jake, who was 2, was sitting in her lap. I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her," the Bravo alum once admitted. "I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: 'I will f------ murder you.'"