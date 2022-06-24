Payback! Brandon Blackstock Buys $1.8 Million Montana Home After Ex Kelly Clarkson Tried Kicking Him Out Of Their Ranch
After Kelly Clarkson tried to evict her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, from their Montana ranch, the talent manager has purchased a $1.8 million Montana home of his own, Radar reported on Friday, June 24.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties listed the home, which was selling for $2 million, but it's unclear how much Blackstock paid for the 40-acre property.
Blackstock will have plenty of room to sprawl out, as the house includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn and a greenhouse.
As OK! previously reported, Blackstock — who shares two kids, River and Remington, with the "Since U Been Gone" songstress — didn't go quietly when Clarkson tried to kick him of the property. He “wanted to fight the order but was ultimately talked out of it," an insider revealed, seemingly referring to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon's ruling that he could only stay on the property until June 1.
Blackstock "is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side," a source told Us Weekly.
The former spouses, who got married in 2013, filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Since then, the separation has been anything but amicable.
In August 2021, a judge ruled that Blackstock would be responsible for paying up when it came to keeping the property in tip-top shape. But after the TV host lost her bid to evict him, she agreed to give her ex 5.12 percent of the land, reportedly equaling $908,800 of its total value.
"She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle," an insider previously spilled of why the former flames didn't work out. "She had tremendous resentment toward him."
As for what's next, it seems like the author is looking forward to spending time with her tots.
“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” a television insider told OK!. “She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from Brandon, Kelly has decided she needs to prioritize her kids. There’s only so much she can do. Something had to give. That something was The Voice.”