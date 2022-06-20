Brandon Blackstock Still A 'Thorn' In Kelly Clarkson's Side Despite Moving Out Of Montana Ranch, Spills Source

And while their financial settlement has finally been hammered out, including what the former couple was going to do about the ranch, the music manager, 45, "is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side," noted the source to Us Weekly.

Ever since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, the ranch, which has a total value of $17,750,000, has been a major point of contention. The father of Clarkson's children testified that he wanted to give up his career in the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher. Meanwhile, the American Idol legend wanted to sell the ranch, which she bought and is listed under only her name, but Blackstock insisted he needed it for his business.