OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Announced She Was Pregnant 1 Month Before He Died From Cancer

Photo of Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson and Savannah Blackstock Lee
Source: mega

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split in 2020 after marrying in 2013.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee announced she was pregnant just one month before the talent manager sadly passed away at age 48.

Lee and her husband, Quentin Lee, shared the news on July 5 via her Instagram page, which is currently private.

Savannah Blackstock Lee Is Pregnant

Photo of Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee announced she was pregnant one month before his death.
Source: mega

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee announced she was pregnant one month before his death.

"We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises," the 23-year-old wrote. "One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family." Savannah didn't elaborate on who Julianna is.

Kelly Clarkson's former stepdaughter, who's also a mom to son Lake, 3, went on to thank "the Lord" for her blessings.

"He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe," she gushed. "He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."

Photo of the talent manager was 48 when died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.
Source: mega

The talent manager was 48 when died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

Savannah is the child of Brandon and his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, who also welcomed son Seth during their marriage.

As OK! reported, the singer's ex and the father of her two children died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," his family said in a statement on Thursday, August 7. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Brandon Blackstock

Photo of the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency due to his illness.
Source: mega

The singer postponed her Las Vegas residency due to his illness.

Though the American Idol alum, 43, and Brandon split in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later, she announced earlier this week that she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be by his side.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the talk show host shared. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly and her ex welcomed son Remington Alexander, 9, and daughter River Rose, 11, during their marriage.

Kelly Clarkson Remained 'Protective' of Brandon Blackstock After Their Divorce

Photo of the mother-of-two 'never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids' despite their 'messy split,' a source shared.
Source: mega

The mother-of-two 'never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids' despite their 'messy split,' a source shared.

Despite their split, the mom-of-two "remained protective of" Brandon for the sake of their kids.

"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids," a source spilled to a news outlet.

While their divorce was "messy and painful," the vocalist "always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad," the insider noted. "She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids."

