Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Announced She Was Pregnant 1 Month Before He Died From Cancer

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee announced she was pregnant just one month before the talent manager sadly passed away at age 48. Lee and her husband, Quentin Lee, shared the news on July 5 via her Instagram page, which is currently private.

Savannah Blackstock Lee Is Pregnant

Source: mega Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee announced she was pregnant one month before his death.

"We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises," the 23-year-old wrote. "One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family." Savannah didn't elaborate on who Julianna is. Kelly Clarkson's former stepdaughter, who's also a mom to son Lake, 3, went on to thank "the Lord" for her blessings. "He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe," she gushed. "He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."

Source: mega The talent manager was 48 when died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

Savannah is the child of Brandon and his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, who also welcomed son Seth during their marriage. As OK! reported, the singer's ex and the father of her two children died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," his family said in a statement on Thursday, August 7. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Source: mega The singer postponed her Las Vegas residency due to his illness.

Though the American Idol alum, 43, and Brandon split in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later, she announced earlier this week that she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be by his side. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the talk show host shared. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding." Kelly and her ex welcomed son Remington Alexander, 9, and daughter River Rose, 11, during their marriage.

Kelly Clarkson Remained 'Protective' of Brandon Blackstock After Their Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Remained 'Protective' of Brandon Blackstock After Their Divorce