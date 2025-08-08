Kelly Clarkson 'Devastated' Over Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Death, Source Reveals: 'She Remained Protective of Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson is heartbroken over the passing of her ex-husband. Brandon Blackstock, who shared two children with the pop star — 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington — died of cancer on Thursday, August 7, and a source close to the family said the loss has hit the singer hard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson is mourning her ex-husband’s passing, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” the insider revealed to a news outlet, adding that Blackstock battled with cancer for three years. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Clarkson, 43, and Blackstock continued to co-parent after they split in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, which, according to the source, was “incredibly difficult” for her. “[It] was messy, painful and something she felt terrible about,” they added. “But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson and Blackstock remained civil for their children. "I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?' " Clarkson shared on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. "Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died after battling cancer for three years.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.' "

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died at 48 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Blackstock died at the age of 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a family spokesperson told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas shows to focus on her kids.