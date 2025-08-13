NEWS Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's Ex Assistant Brittney Marie Jones Were 'Soulmates' Prior to His Death Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock found his 'soulmate' in Brittney Marie Jones — the former assistant to his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson — according to a tribute by Jones’ father. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock found his “soulmate” in Brittney Marie Jones — the former assistant to his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson — according to Jones’ father. Jones’ father mourned Blackstock, who died on August 7 after a 3-year battle with melanoma, in a lengthy since-deleted tribute on Facebook.

Brandon Blackstock's Relationship With Former Employee Exposed

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's relationship with his former relationship was revealed on August 12.

“Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter’s soulmate and I considered him my son,” the patriarch wrote in the social media post. “My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!” The talent agent’s relationship with his former employee was revealed in his online obituary, which was published on Tuesday, August 12.

Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones Lived in Montana at Time of His Death

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones worked together until his August 2025 death.

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," the obituary read. It continued: "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."

Brittney Marie Jones Worked for Clarkson From 2016 to 2018

Source: MEGA Brittney Marie Jones formerly worked as Kelly Clarkson's assistant.

According to her LinkedIn page, Jones worked as Clarkson’s production assistant from December 2016 to December 2018, before transitioning to the executive assistant to Blackstock. She served that role until June 2020 — the same month Clarkson filed for divorce. Clarkson and Blackstock’s messy divorce was finalized two years later. While it’s unclear when Jones and Blackstock’s relationship became romantic, she continued working as an executive assistant in Montana up until his death.

Kelly Clarkson Canceled Shows to Be With Blackstock

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson canceled her shows to support her family.