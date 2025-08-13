or
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's Ex Assistant Brittney Marie Jones Were 'Soulmates' Prior to His Death

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock found his 'soulmate' in Brittney Marie Jones — the former assistant to his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson — according to a tribute by Jones’ father.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock found his "soulmate" in Brittney Marie Jones — the former assistant to his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson — according to Jones' father.

Jones’ father mourned Blackstock, who died on August 7 after a 3-year battle with melanoma, in a lengthy since-deleted tribute on Facebook.

Brandon Blackstock's Relationship With Former Employee Exposed

Photo of Brandon Blackstock's relationship with his former relationship was revealed on August 12.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock's relationship with his former relationship was revealed on August 12.

“Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter’s soulmate and I considered him my son,” the patriarch wrote in the social media post. “My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!”

The talent agent’s relationship with his former employee was revealed in his online obituary, which was published on Tuesday, August 12.

Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones Lived in Montana at Time of His Death

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones worked together until his August 2025 death.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones worked together until his August 2025 death.

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," the obituary read.

It continued: "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."

Brandon Blackstock

Brittney Marie Jones Worked for Clarkson From 2016 to 2018

Photo of Brittney Marie Jones formerly worked as Kelly Clarkson's assistant.
Source: MEGA

Brittney Marie Jones formerly worked as Kelly Clarkson's assistant.

According to her LinkedIn page, Jones worked as Clarkson’s production assistant from December 2016 to December 2018, before transitioning to the executive assistant to Blackstock. She served that role until June 2020 — the same month Clarkson filed for divorce. Clarkson and Blackstock’s messy divorce was finalized two years later.

While it’s unclear when Jones and Blackstock’s relationship became romantic, she continued working as an executive assistant in Montana up until his death.

Kelly Clarkson Canceled Shows to Be With Blackstock

Photo of Kelly Clarkson canceled her shows to support her family.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson canceled her shows to support her family.

Despite Clarkson's contentious split from Blackstock, the “Stronger” artist revealed she was canceling the remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency to support her family, just one day before news of her ex’s death was announced.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

