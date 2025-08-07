What Happened to Brandon Blackstock? Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Late Ex-Husband’s Illness, Cancer Diagnosis Details
Kelly Clarkson abruptly canceled her work obligations to be by her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's side as he battled a serious illness.
News of his death made headlines just one day later, leaving fans wondering what happened to Blackstock — and what he was ultimately diagnosed with.
Kelly Clarkson Canceled Las Vegas Shows to Support Brandon Blackstock
Fans first learned of Blackstock’s illness on August 6, when the American Idol alum abruptly canceled the remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency.
“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Clarkson announced via Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”
She went on to apologize to fans, writing, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”
What Happened to Brandon Blackstock?
Blackstock’s death was announced on August 7, one day after Clarkson publicly canceled her shows.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
It’s unclear what type of cancer Blackstone was battling.
How Many Children Do Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Share?
Blackstock and Clarkson share two children: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.
The former couple announced their separation in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later.
Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Met in 2006
Blackstock served as Clarkson’s manager before their relationship turned romantic. The pair first met in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, when Blackstock was still married to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.