Kelly Clarkson Feels 'Lost' After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death: 'It Will Be a Long Time for Her to Get Back'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson will be grieving for a 'long time' following Brandon Blackstock's passing, a source said.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson has felt "stronger" before.

After the sudden passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the pop star is reportedly struggling to find her footing.

Image of Brandon Blackstock died from melanoma.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock died from melanoma.

"[Kelly] feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense," an insider revealed. "This is going to stick with her forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love."

Blackstock's tragic death has caused Clarkson's life to "[flip] upside down."

"She's been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon's health started dwindling, it has been very rough," the source continued. "She has always been a mother, but now she is in full 'mom mode.' For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating."

How Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Image of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got married in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got married in 2013.

The talent manager passed away on Thursday August 7, from cancer, at age 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family disclosed in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Cancels Las Vegas Shows

Image of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.

On Wednesday, August 6, Clarkson, 43, told fans she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to help tend to Blackstock.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said in a statement. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Children

Image of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.

The exes share two children: River, 11, and Remington, 9. The kids remain the "Stronger" singer's top priority at this time.

"When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake," another insider shared with a news outlet. "Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."

Despite their split in 2020, Kelly and Brandon remained amicable to co-parent their daughter and son.

"[It] was messy, painful and something she felt terrible about," the source admitted. "But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids."

