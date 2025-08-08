NEWS Kelly Clarkson Feels 'Lost' After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death: 'It Will Be a Long Time for Her to Get Back' Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson will be grieving for a 'long time' following Brandon Blackstock's passing, a source said. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson has felt "stronger" before. After the sudden passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the pop star is reportedly struggling to find her footing.

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died from melanoma.

"[Kelly] feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense," an insider revealed. "This is going to stick with her forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love." Blackstock's tragic death has caused Clarkson's life to "[flip] upside down." "She's been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon's health started dwindling, it has been very rough," the source continued. "She has always been a mother, but now she is in full 'mom mode.' For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating."

How Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got married in 2013.

The talent manager passed away on Thursday August 7, from cancer, at age 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family disclosed in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson Cancels Las Vegas Shows

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.

On Wednesday, August 6, Clarkson, 43, told fans she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to help tend to Blackstock. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said in a statement. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Children

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.