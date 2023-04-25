Brave Last Days: John Lennon's Widow Yoko Ono Confined To A Wheelchair As She Battles Mystery Illness
John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, is battling a mystery illness and is too weak to walk as she faces her last days. The 90-year-old is confined to a wheelchair, needs round-the-clock care and is rarely seen outside her luxury apartment in Manhattan’s famed Dakota building, said a source. Her last public sightings were at a women’s march in New York’s Columbus Circle in 2019 and at a memorial to John at his native Liverpool, England, the year before.
Her frail condition became apparent when she had to be wheeled onstage by son Sean Lennon and confessed to a health issue — which she did not reveal — while accepting an award at the National Music Publishers’ Association three years ago. During her acceptance speech, she confessed to “having this illness.”
Family friend Elliot Mintz admits “she has definitely slowed down.” Sources say Yoko, who’s worth a mind- boggling $700 million, is selling off valuable real estate properties. Mintz said son “Sean is her best friend” and close companion. “They have dinner two or three times a week, and he occasionally brings his mom out as a guest star in his band.”
An avant-garde artist, Yoko met John in 1966 and they wed in 1969 shortly before the Fab Four split up. Some blame his obsession with Yoko for the band’s end. She witnessed Lennon’s 1980 murder by deranged gunman Mark David Chapman. “In these 87 years, she’s lived 400,” said Mintz.
Earlier this year, Yoko shared how she is staying positive during this time.
“There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” she tweeted in January. “That gives me a real high.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Of course, people cheered on Yoko. One person wrote, "It helps keep you feeling "young" and in shape, too! Thanks for sharing, Yoko! 80 city blocks is a long distance...good for you...keep it up!" while another said, "Real proud of you Yoko."
A third person gushed over Yoko, writing, "That's wonderful I'm glad you can get out to do that! Enjoy the day!"