Brave Last Days: John Lennon's Widow Yoko Ono Confined To A Wheelchair As She Battles Mystery Illness

Her frail condition became apparent when she had to be wheeled onstage by son Sean Lennon and confessed to a health issue — which she did not reveal — while accepting an award at the National Music Publishers’ Association three years ago. During her acceptance speech, she confessed to “having this illness.”

Family friend Elliot Mintz admits “she has definitely slowed down.” Sources say Yoko, who’s worth a mind- boggling $700 million, is selling off valuable real estate properties. Mintz said son “Sean is her best friend” and close companion. “They have dinner two or three times a week, and he occasionally brings his mom out as a guest star in his band.”

An avant-garde artist, Yoko met John in 1966 and they wed in 1969 shortly before the Fab Four split up. Some blame his obsession with Yoko for the band’s end. She witnessed Lennon’s 1980 murder by deranged gunman Mark David Chapman. “In these 87 years, she’s lived 400,” said Mintz.