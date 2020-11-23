The album John Lennon signed for his killer, Mark David Chapman, is up for auction and could sell for more than $1 million, Page Six reported.

The auction will go live on Monday, November 23, by Goldin Auctions. “Offered here is arguably the most important Rock N Roll relic ever for sale,” the auctioneers wrote on the listing. “One cannot imagine a more historic, iconic and phenomenally important artifact. This historic piece comes with a letter of authenticity from Beckett Authentication for John Lennon’s signature and is housed in a Plexiglass holder for protection.”

The Double Fantasy album features Lennon’s signature on Yoko Ono’s neck and was signed only hours before his death. The “Imagine” singer wrote 1980 under his name. Aside from the autograph, the record has markings on the back and front from law enforcement as it was an important piece of evidence during the case. Police markings “Det M. Struk #7247 20 DET Sqd 1330 Hrs 12/9/80″ can be seen written on the record.

After Lennon signed the album, Chapman left it in one of the planters in front of The Dakota in New York City, where he later shot the rockstar as he returned to his home with his wife.

Cops found the killer reading The Catcher in the Rye outside. Chapman told them he killed the former Beatles member because he was so famous.

This is not the first time the eerie part of music history has been sold. It was bought for $150,000 in 1999 and again in 2010 for between $600,000 and $800,000.

Double Fantasy was released only one month before Lennon’s death. It was Lennon and Ono’s fifth album together and was the first record the couple had made since he took a brief hiatus from music in the mid-1970s to focus on raising his son Sean.

Earlier this month, a home owned by Lennon and Ono in Palm Beach, Fla., sold for $36.9 million.

Meanwhile, Chapman was denied parole for the 11th time in August, TMZ revealed. Chapman had a hearing with the Board of Parole over the summer, which maintained the same ruling as his previous attempts. Chapman’s 2018 parole attempt deemed his release “incompatible with the welfare and safety of society.” He will have to wait another two years before he can try again, and the attempts date back to 2000.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1981 and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.