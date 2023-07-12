"When I finally reached him, he was curled up in a ball and he didn't move, I thought I was too late," he continued, noting that he eventually discovered that the dog — who they later named Courage — was still alive, but appeared to have "resigned himself to his fate" after being trapped for so long.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse called the perpetrators' act of abuse to poor Courage "such a heartless thing to do."

"We are very grateful to the compassionate person who called us, this dog would have suffered terribly had we not been notified," he added. "We will do everything in our power to identify those responsible for this heinous act of cruelty and ensure they are brought to book."