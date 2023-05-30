OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Pax Jolie-Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Pax Jolie-Pitt Takes His Dog for a Walk as Source Claims the Teen and His Siblings Are Mom Angelina Jolie's Only Friends

pax jolie pitt takes dog walk siblings mom angelina jolies only friends
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Teenager's best friend!

The other day, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted taking his dog for a walk on a sunny afternoon. Pax, 19, was smiling as he exited the car with his pooch and wore a cream sweater, gray pants and white sneakers for the outing.

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt takes dog walk siblings mom angelina jolies only friends
Source: mega

Jolie-Pitt wasn't joined by any of his five siblings for the outing, though they've all been out and about lately — most notably, his older brother Maddox, 21, who accompanied their mother to a White House dinner.

Despite the exciting surprise appearance, an insider claimed the actress, 47, refrained from speaking to the crowd. "It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras," the source explained to an outlet of her alleged timidness. "Angie has kept to herself more than ever."

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt takes dog walk siblings mom angelina jolies only friends
Source: mega

So much so, the insider said the Oscar winner doesn't have much of an inner circle anymore.

"She’s cut out people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids," the source spilled. "She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely."

Jolie has also put romance on the back-burner since she and Pitt split in 2016.

MORE ON:
Pax Jolie-Pitt
Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt takes dog walk siblings mom angelina jolies only friends
Source: mega

"Her dating life has all but vanished," noted the shared. "I am sure she misses companionship."

The source added that the mom-of-six is not "eager to commit herself fully again."

"Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years," they continued. "Hopefully in time she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her be truly happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

On the other hand, Pitt is moving fast with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he reportedly began dating in late 2022. As OK! reported, the Hollywood hunk allegedly bought a new $5.5 million house from them to move into.

Hollywood Life obtained photos of Pax's outing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.