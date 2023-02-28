John Legend Cozies Up With Newborn Daughter Esti & Dog After Vowing To Be More Present At Home: Photo
The stay-at-home dad life sure does suit John Legend!
On Monday, February 27, the singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story showing the father-of-three on the couch cuddling their newborn daughter, Esti, in his arms. At one point, their dog Pearl, a basset hound they welcomed in 2021, peers over to give a sniff, only upping the cuteness factor.
Teigen, 37, gave birth to their third child via c-section on January 13, and ever since then, the spouses have been basking in the simplicity of parenthood, as they also share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.
"[It's] very exciting. My kids are doing so well," The Voice coach, 44, recently gushed to a publication. "My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."
In another interview, the Grammy winner admitted he and the model "were worried" because their two tots "seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant ... but they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."
Legend also insisted things are "easier" than ever with the infant since they've been through the process twice before, and they also have "nannies" and Teigen's mom around. It also helps that he planned out a lighter workload in 2023.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows.And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," he explained. "So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
Meanwhile, Teigen has yet to full recuperate from the surgery,
"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," shared her hubby. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."