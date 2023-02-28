John Legend Cozies Up With Newborn Daughter Esti & Dog After Vowing To Be More Present At Home: Photo

Teigen, 37, gave birth to their third child via c-section on January 13, and ever since then, the spouses have been basking in the simplicity of parenthood, as they also share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

"[It's] very exciting. My kids are doing so well," The Voice coach, 44, recently gushed to a publication. "My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."