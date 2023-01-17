Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella.
"Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"
Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!"
"Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking of you this month. Glad you have your baby girl officially!"
It was just one day earlier that a news outlet reported the Boy Meets World alum, 42, filed new court docs to waive all his right to their furry friend.
CHERYL BURKE DECLARES SHE'S 'READY TO START NEXT CHAPTER OF LIFE' AFTER 'A LOT OF MOMENTS' IN 2022 NEARLY BROKER HER
As OK! reported, the exes were locked in a nasty custody dispute over the french bulldog; so much so, that if Lawrence chose not to file the new paperwork, they would have been headed to trial.
The Dancing With the Stars choreographer, 38, believed she was the rightful owner of Ysabella, as the canine was actually a gift to her from an ex.
"It's just really sad. It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," she expressed in an interview last year after revealing Lawrence wanted shared custody. "I hope that this soon dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."
"I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog," Burke added during an episode of her podcast. "Ysabella is my daughter. I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, I couldn't imagine my life without her."
The duo tied the knot in 2019, but the Dance Moms star filed for divorce around three years later, with their split taking seven months to finalize.
While the podcast host has stayed single, Lawrence recently struck up a romance with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, 51, the pair going Instagram official earlier this month. They reportedly began dating before Thanksgiving 2022.
