The Mark Harmon Only We Know: 'NCIS' Stars Tell-All

On their last show together, McGee has to leave Gibbs in Alaska. After hugging, Gibbs says, “I love you, man,” and McGee replies, “I love you, too. Promise me you’ll be okay.” Gibbs says, “I already am.”

Cote de Pablo, who plays Ziva David, has shared a special bond with Harmon. “He’s always been a father figure to me. Obviously, Ziva and Gibbs have that but Cote and Mark have that, too!” she gushed. “We went through something incredible years of working closely. Our relation- ship was forged in fire!’

de Pablo joined the NCIS team after Sasha Alexander’s Kate Todd died two seasons in. She left the series and Ziva was apparently killed off-screen in season 13 but returned at the end of season 16 — brought back from the grave! “And Mark and I picked up right where we left off!” de Pablo says. “He’s a pretty humble man. He does a lot for this show that he will never actually say he does, but we all know [it] … and we love him for it.”