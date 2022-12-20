OK Magazine
Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Loving Parent' Nick Cannon After LaNisha Cole Seemingly Shades Father's Abilities

cannon pp
Source: MEGA; @bre_tiesi/Instagram
By:

Dec. 20 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Bre Tiesi jumped to the defense of Nick Cannon after LaNisha Cole took a swipe at his presence as a parent.

After a fan replied to a post of the Selling Sunset star, Cannon and their 6-month-old son, Legendary, and noted how they "love that he shows up" for his 11 children, Tiesi took the time to applaud the Wild n' Out host, 42, for all that he does.

cannon
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

"THIS! Nick always shows up," the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story alongside the fan's response on Monday, December 19. "Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."

"We love u!” Tiesi — who is one of Cannon's six total baby mamas — concluded.

cannon
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi continued to show her love for Cannon as she shared another DM from one of her followers, stating, "people should know by now that we all have our own concept of family and we create our happiness with our loved ones,” to which the reality star replied, "facts. Merry Christmas."

The real estate agent's appreciation for her baby daddy comes after Cole, 40 — who shares 3-month-old Onyx Ice with Cannon — seemingly shaded The Masked Singer host for only showing up for "fake" photo opportunities to flaunt his fatherhood on social media.

cannon
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

“It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love,” The Price Is Right model wrote in message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 18.

Cannon has recently been featured in multiple of his baby mama's holiday photos, however, Cole appeared to be left out of the equation for reasons that remain unknown.

cannon
Source: @MISSLANISHACOLE/INSTAGRAM

Perhaps Cannon is bit over his head as he continues to grow his already-large family, as he recently admitted he felt "spread thin" between fatherhood and is successful career as a television personality, OK! previously reported.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he revealed in an episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. Agus, released Tuesday, December 13.

