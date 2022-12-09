Nick Cannon Sweetly Snuggles Up With Infant Daughter Onyx After He's Released From Hospital: Photo
Taking it easy! After staying in the hospital to fight pneumonia, Nick Cannon is on the mend and back to spending time with his ever-expanding bloodline.
On Friday, December 9, baby mama LaNisha Cole snapped a photo showing the comedian resting on a couch while feeding their daughter, Onyx Ice, who will be 3 months old on Wednesday, December 14.
"Her dad stopped by yesterday morning. I hear them laughing it up and then a few minutes later they're both knocked OUT," Cole, 40, wrote alongside the shot, which was posted to her Instagram Story. "I wish I could nap like these two."
It was less than a week earlier that the Masked Singer host, 42, had to receive medical attention while on his "Cannon Wild N' Out" tour.
"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else," he told fans via social media. "Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle."
The diagnosis came as a bit of a shock to him, as a day earlier, he performed for a "sold out crowd" at Madison Square Garden. "Now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," he concluded.
NICK CANNON MAY KEEP HAVING KIDS TO 'VALIDATE HIS MASCULINITY,' PSYCHOLOGIST SPECULATES
The All That alum has experienced several health woes over the years, with most of them stemming from his autoimmune disease, lupus. Just last year, he suffered mild kidney failure and a pulmonary embolism.
It's a good thing the multifaceted star is back in tiptop shape, as flame Alyssa Scott revealed late last month she was in the "final days" of her pregnancy. "The next time I post, he or she will be here!" she declared. "Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey."
This will be the pair's second child together, with their son, Zen, passing away at 5 months old last December due to a brain tumor.