Princesses Of Christmas! Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe Cannon Perform Adorable Holiday Duet

Unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey proved the holiday spirit is all in the family earlier this week, performing a series of adorable winter-themed duets with her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon.

On Friday, December 9, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” icon, who is also a mom to Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan Cannon, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, invited her mini-me onstage while performing her Merry Christmas to All show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.