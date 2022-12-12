Princesses Of Christmas! Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe Cannon Perform Adorable Holiday Duet
Unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey proved the holiday spirit is all in the family earlier this week, performing a series of adorable winter-themed duets with her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon.
On Friday, December 9, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” icon, who is also a mom to Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan Cannon, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, invited her mini-me onstage while performing her Merry Christmas to All show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
“This is my baby girl, here,” Carey explained to the sold-out crowd amid the sentimental introduction. “Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe.”
The "Fantasy" artist then explained Monroe would be helping with her next number — their “first duet” together. “Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called 'Away in a Manger,'” she said, noting that they had “been working on this one for a minute.”
The tween then showed off her vocal chops, harmonizing as her mother hit her signature whistle tones while performing the classic holiday tune.
The mother-daughter duo’s heartwarming performance comes weeks after Carey got candid about her approach to the happiest season, revealing she’s not one to shy away from spoiling her brood on Christmas morning.
"They usually have their lists and are so excited to walk me through this new game and that new gadget," Carey spilled in an interview published on Wednesday, December 7.
"I want them to have everything they want,” the star continued. “I want them to have everything I couldn't and know they can be whoever they choose to. They're always on Santa's 'nice' list, so the surprises are always a treat."
