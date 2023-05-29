Plastic Surgery Revelations: 'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Tells All About Her Prior Procedures
Bre Tiesi keeps it real — even when it comes to her not-so-real facial features!
The Selling Sunset star recently confessed to the boatload of plastic surgery she has had done to her face during an Instagram Q&A session with her 757,000 Instagram followers.
"What have you got done? What's your favorite treatment?" a fan of the real estate agent asked on Monday, May 22.
"What haven't I got done?" Tiesi honestly answered. "I am down to do anything and try anything."
"I have had my nose done. I have had my b**** done. I've done filler, I have done Botox. I've tried literally everything. Bella, Morpheus, like I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers," continued the brunette babe, who is one of Nick Cannon's six baby mamas.
"My best friend Chloe and I are like the guinea pig for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever," Tiesi, 32, admitted in regard to her picture-perfect face.
As questions continued to roll in, one social media user asked the Netflix star if she found inspiration from Megan Fox, 37, ahead of her cosmetic appointments.
"I'm not sure what you're talking about, this is my face," Tiesi hilariously joked back while using a filter of the Jennifer's Body actress' face.
When she's not in the doctor's office working on her next plastic surgery procedure, Tiesi is among the elite agents at The Oppenheim Group, whose careers are highlighted in the newest season of Selling Sunset, released on Friday, May 19.
During a recent interview, the mom-of-one — who shares her 11-month-old son Legendary with Cannon — opened up about what it's like to be Netflix's newest star.
"I think I feel pretty good. I live my life outwardly and proud. This is who I am. I feel like I bring a lot to the table as a businesswoman, as a woman in general, and now as a mom, so I feel like I show a good side," Tiesi expressed to Entertainment Tonight.
"I can't help what other people are saying, or their opinions, or how they feel, or how they react to me, or the lack of reaction. I'm just gonna keep being me and you either hate it or love it, but I'm not going anywhere," the ex-wife of Johnny Manziel concluded.