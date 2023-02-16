Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Defends Him From 'Pathetic Bad Dad' Accusations, Reveals They Spent Valentine's Day With Son
Bre Tiesi always has baby daddy Nick Cannon's back! The day after Valentine's Day, the Selling Sunset star revealed how she celebrated the holiday, sharing videos of the elaborate balloons, decor and gifts she laid out in her home.
The footage also featured the pair's 8-month-old son, Legendary Love, but despite the display of affection, one troll took the opportunity to make a nasty dig at the situation.
"This is Nick Cannon’s fifth baby mama," an Instagram user commented. "A little concerned about the environment if he is going to be this extra every time he misses a holiday."
Tiesi took a screenshot of their message and posted it on her own Instagram Story to debunk their claims, insisting, "Ain’t nobody miss s**t."
"We celebrated each other over 2 days 😂 u want so badly to make him a bad dad and partner y’all pathetic," the mom-of-one spat back.
The hater was also ignorant to the fact that on V-Day, Cannon, 42, brought along a few of his other kids to embark on a dinner outing with Tiesi and their son. In published photos, the bombshell wore a bright red dress, with the other tots clad in the same hue.
Cannon, who wore a face mask while outside, donned all black, including a sweatshirt adorned with images of candy-like hearts.
The actor has been ridiculed for fathering a dozen children with several different women, including LaNisha Cole, who claimed he's not an active father and just sees his tykes for "photo opps."
However, Tiesi quickly came to his defense, declaring he "always shows up" for their son, calling the star a "present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."
The Masked Singer host also shares children with Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott and Mariah Carey, and as OK! reported, the latter is allegedly thinking of filing for custody of their 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," a source told Radar last month. She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
HollywoodLife published the photos of Tiesi and Cannon out on February 14.