Bre Tiesi Declares She's 'Far From A Single Mother' Despite Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Parenting 11 Other Kids

Though Nick Cannon has to divide his time since he has 12 kids with several different women, baby mama Bre Tiesi declared she doesn't feel as is if she's parenting their 6-month-old son, Legendary Love, on her own.

"I’m far from a single mother. I have help and a support system," she replied during an Instagram Q&A when asked about how much it "costs" to be a single mom. "I truly applaud the women who do not have any help. You should be so proud."