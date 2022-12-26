Spreading Cheer! Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Cozy Up For Christmas Photos With Son Legendary Love
Though father-of-11 Nick Cannon surely has an incredibly busy holiday season, he managed to carve out some time to take holiday photos with at least a few of his tots!
On Christmas, baby mama Bre Tiesi shared pictures featuring the comedian, herself and their nearly 6-month-old son, Legendary Love, all clad in matching plaid pajamas, sitting in front of the tree and decorated fireplace.
"Wishing you all a very Ncredible and legendary Christmas 🤶🏼🎅🏾🎄," she quipped in the caption. "What a year! So thankful for my boys I love you so much!@nickcannon @legendarylovecannon."
Cannon and their little one also sported Santa Claus hats in the pics, with the model giving her baby daddy a smooch on the cheek in another. On her Instagram Story, she uploaded videos of her coparent dressed in full Santa gear.
While the Masked Singer host, 42, has caught the flack for fathering so many children with different woman, Tiesi, 31, defended him and praised his parenting. "Nick always shows up," she declared in an Instagram Story earlier this month. "Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."
Nonetheless, Cannon recently confessed on an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus that he struggles with time management.
"Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he spilled. "One, ’cause I’m constantly working and two, because I’m just spread thin."
The star is expecting another infant with Alyssa Scott, which will mark their second together and his twelfth overall — though their first child, son Zen, passed in 2021 at 5 months old due to a brain tumor.
While chatting with Dr. Agus, the actor revealed why he and Scott decided to not pursue chemotherapy for the offpsring.
"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo," he shared, noting they wanted to give Zen the "best existence he could have."