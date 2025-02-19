Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Shows Off Cleavage in Risqué Latex Dress and Kisses Baby Daddy Nick Cannon on Valentine's Day: Photos
Bre Tiesi and baby daddy Nick Cannon aren't in a monogamous relationship, but the two did share a kiss while celebrating Valentine's Day together.
The Selling Sunset star posted photos from their over-the-top night, which included rose petals on the floor and tons of heart-shaped balloons.
"Cupid’s worst nightmare 😝❤️🔥♥️🧩," Tiesi, 33, captioned the hot shots.
The mom-of-one stunned in a risqué red latex dress that featured straps cut into the shape of flames, which ran from her shoulder to over her chest.
The real estate agent also posted photos from their meal and a picture that showed her wearing a red thong bedazzled with the words "Mr. Cannon" on it.
In a highlight post saved on her Instagram page, she filmed the comedian, 44, and their son, Legendary Love, 2, opening Valentine's Day gifts.
As OK! reported, the actor has ten other children with five women, but Tiesi revealed she and Cannon are in an open relationship.
- Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Defends Him From 'Pathetic Bad Dad' Accusations, Reveals They Spent Valentine's Day With Son
- Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Are 'Very Much Together' But He Has 'Other Partners' as She Discusses Their Unconventional Dynamic
- Nick Cannon Trolled After Bre Tiesi Cooks Him Tiny Food Portions: 'He Just Goes to the Next Baby Mama's House'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together. And that’s why people are confused," the model shared on a December 2024 episode of the "Wednesdays" podcast. "Me and my partner have been on and off for years."
"Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing," she explained. "People call it all kinds of s---. I call it, ‘I do what I want to do.'"
"I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had," she shared of not being a fan of "conventional" romances. "We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing."
In another interview, the Netflix star insisted Cannon is always there for her and her son in addition to taking care of his other kids.
"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi said. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never going to blow anything off."
The Masked Singer host is also a dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.
In addition, he has twins Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa, sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon also had son Zen with Scott, but he passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.
Teisi was previously married to former football player Johnny Manziel.