Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Are 'Very Much Together' But He Has 'Other Partners' as She Discusses Their Unconventional Dynamic

Tiesi pointed out how the situation works for her because she's not a "jealous" person and was never looking for a "conventional" partnership. "I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing," she explained.

Part of why their romance and family life continues to be positive is Cannon always carving out time for the Netflix star and their kiddo. “The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that. He obviously understands the situation that we’re in, so he’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy," she noted.