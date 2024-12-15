Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Are 'Very Much Together' But He Has 'Other Partners' as She Discusses Their Unconventional Dynamic
Bre Tiesi is aware her relationship with Nick Cannon is unconventional.
During the December 11 episode of the "Wednesdays" podcast, the Selling Sunset star, 33, clarified the exact nature of her relationship with the father of her child, 44, due to his numerous relationships with other women.
"I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together," Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Cannon. "And that’s why people are confused. Me and my partner have been on and off for years."
"Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing … People call it all kinds of s--- I call it, ‘I do what I want to do,'" the real estate broker made clear about The Masked Singer host, who has 12 children with six different women.
Tiesi pointed out how the situation works for her because she's not a "jealous" person and was never looking for a "conventional" partnership. "I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing," she explained.
Part of why their romance and family life continues to be positive is Cannon always carving out time for the Netflix star and their kiddo. “The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that. He obviously understands the situation that we’re in, so he’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy," she noted.
This isn't the first time Tiesi has praised her baby daddy for how he juggles it all. "He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," she said in an interview earlier this year. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never going to blow anything off."
"It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's going to make the effort and he's going to show up," the mother-of-one gushed, admitting: "I have zero complaints. I am very happy with the father that he is."
The brunette beauty also noted that Cannon will "drop everything and come" to see their little boy no matter what.