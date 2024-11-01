Dad-of-12 Nick Cannon Wears 4 Costumes to Celebrate Halloween With Some of His Kids and Baby Mamas: Photos
Nick Cannon was one busy man this Halloween!
On Thursday, October 31, the dad-of-12 posted endless photos and video to reveal that he dressed up in four different costumes to celebrate the holiday with several of his children and their moms.
The comedian, 44, went as video game villain Bowser for a Super Mario-themed costume alongside Abby De La Rosa and their three kids: twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.
In another post, Cannon donned an Iron-Man costume, with baby mama Bre Tiesi dressed as Storm and their son, Legendary Love, as Batman.
The Nickelodeon alum was also dressed up as a pumpkin in a video that featured his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in addition to some of his other little ones.
In another post, the star and a few of his boys were dressed as Nacho Libre.
Fans were happy to see Cannon enjoying himself with his tykes, with one admirer commenting on a post, "He’s such a fun, cool dad."
"Coolest dad ever ! 🦄," another person wrote of his efforts, while a third individual said, "It's so overwhelming to know that despite the fact that Nick has tons of kids..He never forgets his responsibility of taking care of every single one of em!!"
In addition to the tots mentioned, the Masked Singer host has three kids with Brittany Bell, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. However, his and Scott's firstborn son, Zen, sadly passed in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.
In January, Cannon and Scott honored their baby boy via an Instagram post, which featured a video of the parents and their daughter walking on the beach.
"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!" the star wrote in the caption. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. ❤️🙏🏾@itsalyssaemm."
When their daughter Halo was born in 2022, Scott mentioned their late little one in the announcement.
"Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," she penned on social media.
"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," continued Scott. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."