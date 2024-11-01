Dad-of-12 Nick Cannon Wears 4 Costumes to Celebrate Halloween With Some of His Kids and Baby Mamas: Photos

In addition to the tots mentioned, the Masked Singer host has three kids with Brittany Bell, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. However, his and Scott's firstborn son, Zen, sadly passed in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.

In January, Cannon and Scott honored their baby boy via an Instagram post, which featured a video of the parents and their daughter walking on the beach.

"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!" the star wrote in the caption. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. ❤️🙏🏾@itsalyssaemm."