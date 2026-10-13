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'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Said He Would Revive His Character for a Spinoff Days Before Apparent Suicide: 'Always More to Be Told'

Image of RJ Mitte
Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte discussed the possibility of revisiting his 'Breaking Bad' character just five days before his death.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:44 p.m. ET

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RJ Mitte was still imagining a future for his Breaking Bad character just five days before his tragic death.

The actor, who died Monday, October 12, at age 34, shared an Instagram clip on October 7 discussing the possibility of revisiting the White family in a potential spinoff.

During an appearance on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast," Mitte explained why he believed there were still stories worth exploring beyond the original AMC series.

"There's always more to be told. But you got to tell it right," he said.

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RJ Mitte Believed 'Breaking Bad' Had More Stories to Tell

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Image of RJ Mitte believed the White family's story contained unanswered questions following the conclusion of 'Breaking Bad.'
Source: THE JOE VULPIS PODCAST/YOUTUBE

RJ Mitte believed the White family's story contained unanswered questions following the conclusion of 'Breaking Bad.'

Mitte, who portrayed Walter "Flynn" White Jr. throughout the show's five seasons, suggested that the series finale didn't necessarily mark the end of his character's story.

"I don't think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg's journey," he explained. "But I don't think that was the end of Skyler and Walt and Holly's journey. You know I think there's a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered."

Mitte added, "I think there's still a big step for the White family."

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RJ Mitte Acknowledged the Challenge of Reviving the Series

Image of RJ Mitte acknowledged the challenge of matching the success of the acclaimed AMC drama.
Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte acknowledged the challenge of matching the success of the acclaimed AMC drama.

Although enthusiastic about exploring the characters again, Mitte recognized the enormous expectations surrounding any potential continuation.

"I just want to top Breaking Bad, that's the hardest," he admitted.

The actor explained that the critically acclaimed drama had established an extraordinarily high standard for his career.

"That is literally said, a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable," he continued.

Mitte's comments reflected his lasting connection to the series, which concluded in 2013.

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RJ Mitte Shared His Final Instagram Post Days Before His Death

Image of Just days before his death, RJ Mitte reunited with his former costar for a hot air balloon adventure.
Source: @RJMITTE/INSTAGRAM

Just days before his death, RJ Mitte reunited with his former costar for a hot air balloon adventure.

The October 7 podcast clip marked Mitte's final Instagram post.

"The White Family Isn't Over," the caption read, accompanied by a reference to Breaking Bad.

Days earlier, Mitte reunited with former costar Luis Moncada for a hot air balloon adventure celebrating the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The outing took place in New Mexico, where Breaking Bad was filmed and set.

The pair appeared together in a celebratory social media post documenting the experience.

RJ Mitte Dies at 34 as Police Investigate

Image of RJ Mitte died October 12 at age 34.
Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte died October 12 at age 34.

Mitte was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12.

Police arrived at approximately 12:50 p.m. and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mitte died by suicide, his rep confirmed.

His representatives remembered him as a passionate disability rights advocate who used his platform to promote inclusion.

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, supported United Cerebral Palsy, Shriners Children's and The Mitte Foundation.

His family has requested privacy as they mourn his passing.

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