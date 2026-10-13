'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Didn’t Want to Die a 'Grumpy Middle-Aged Person' as He Wished to Grow Old in Last Interview Before Suicide
Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte opened up about wanting to grow old in one of his last interviews before he died at the age 34.
The Breaking Bad alum passed away on Monday, October 12, with his cause of death being deemed as suicide.
“I would hope to stay true to what I believe and to what I want to achieve,” he said on the October 3 episode of the “Brownsville in Motion” podcast when he was asked to “paint a picture” of what he anticipated his life would look like at the age of 50.
RJ Mitte Was Diagnosed With Cerebral Palsy at Age 3
“And not be a grumpy middle-aged person,” he then joked. “A curmudgeon.”
Mitte — who suffered with cerebral palsy since he was 3 years old — explained he endures “a lot of hip pain," so he always visualized himself “being all shriveled” when he reached old age.
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Due to his health challenges, “diet and exercise is key for me.”
Elsewhere in his chat, the disability rights advocate discussed his wishes for his eponymous organization, the Mitte Foundation.
The Texas-based non-profit's goal is to help people with disabilities, with the Switched at Birth star also previously acting as its president.
RJ Mitte Was President of His Disability Non-Profit Foundation
“I hope it continues to maintain its missions,” Mitte said. “We are a very strong team in the foundation. Luckily for us, it’s set before us. It’s about growing the endowment. Still maintaining our community relationships.”
He continued: “I hope that we just continue to put kids in schools, to provide those resources and tools to give more education, more opportunity. Our scholars at the foundation, we have some of the best and brightest kids. We will continue to provide these resources and tools.”
"[I'm] very proud to work with a team of people that continues this mission, continues this growth," he said.
RJ Mitte's Death Is Still Under Investigation
An investigation into Mitte's death is currently ongoing and an autopsy is set to be performed in the near future. He was found dead by police at his Brownsville, Texas, residence.
The Recall actor's final public appearance took place just days before his passing, when he spoke on a podcast earlier this month about his new movie, Talking to Strangers.
The film followed a loner with cerebral palsy who falls in love with a quirky woman who helps free him from his inhibitions.
Mitte told the inspirational podcast Stauros Entertainment about how much he loved working with his “amazing” cast, and also praised the drama for "pushing social norms."