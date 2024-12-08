Influencer Breckie Hill Adamantly Denies Rumors Barry Keoghan Cheated on Ex Sabrina Carpenter With Her: 'I Have Never Encountered This Man in My Life'
Breckie Hill shut down any speculation she and Barry Keoghan hooked up.
On Saturday, December 7, the TikTok star, 21, squashed rumors The Banshees of Inisherin actor, 32, cheated on ex Sabrina Carpenter with her.
The influencer began by explaining why she had yet to address the chatter, noting she “recently got out of the hospital” after “getting into a skiing accident.” Now that she is back at home, Hill has time to clarify the situation.
“To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry,” she stated adamantly. “I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.”
The rumors began after popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted a blind item claiming the Irish actor and the “Please Please Please” singer, 25, called it quits after Keoghan was unfaithful with “a blonde, semi-famous L.A.-based influencer (who’s particularly big on TikTok).”
People immediately suspected Hill, who then added fuel to the fire by reposting a video that said she and the father-of-one got together.
“I reposted this video that showed up on my ‘For You’ page, claiming that I was homewrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship, just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous,” Hill said in her video. “I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?”
She continued: “What I will say, though, is coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain — ever.”
Hill emphasized how ridiculous the claims felt from the medical center.
“I was laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina. The Sabrina Carpenter. Me homewrecking her relationship? That just would never happen,” she said before finishing the clip by saying she hopes it “clears things up.”
The drama began shortly after a source confirmed with People that Keoghan and Carpenter broke up.
They “decided to take a break,” the insider shared. “They are both young and career-focused.”
Though the Grammy-nominated artist has not said anything about the demise of their romance, Keoghan recently deactivated his Instagram account and released a statement on X to clap back at haters.
“I can only sit and take so much,” the Saltburn lead stated. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to. I have to respond now because it’s gettin [sic] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”
Keoghan went on to explain people had shown up at his baby boy’s home and his grandmother’s abode to intimate them. He added that what is being said about him online is “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary.”
Keoghan concluded by urging trolls to be “respectful to all.”