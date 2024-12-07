Barry Keoghan Posts Thirst Trap Before Deleting Instagram Following Sabrina Carpenter Split: Photo
Is Barry Keoghan trying to get someone’s attention?
On Friday, December 7, the Saltburn actor, 32, shared a thirst trap on Instagram before abruptly deleting his account following his split with ex Sabrina Carpenter.
The Banshees of Inisherin alum showed off his muscles in a green sweater vest for the sultry mirror selfie. The star accessorized with a gold necklace drawing attention to his neck tattoos as he posed for the camera.
Shortly after, Keoghan decided to remove his account from Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, a source confirmed on Tuesday, December 3, that Keoghan and Carpenter had called it quits.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the insider shared of the duo, who was first romantically linked in December 2023.
In the wake of the news, rumors began to swirl Keoghan cheated on the “Please Please Please” singer.
At the time, Deuxmoi shared a statement from an anonymous source who spoke about the split between an "A-list singer" and a "foreign actor."
"On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in L.A., he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, L.A.-based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)," said the insider, who was thought to be referring to Keoghan, Carpenter and influencer Breckie Hill.
The source continued, "I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his popstar girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way... He had messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious and infidelity is where she draws the line."
Hill then added fuel to the fire by reposting several TikTok videos referencing Keoghan and Carpenter's breakup.
Critics then came after Hill for boasting about potentially playing a part in the split.
"Bragging about being the other woman is crazy. It's not cute or funny girl, it's despicable," one user shared.
"Being a home-wrecker is not cute or something to brag about sweetie," a second person added, as a third dissed, "Bro you such a attention seeker."
While Keoghan chose to mourn his former relationship with social media activity, Carpenter was all smiles as she arrived in New York City on Thursday, December 5, to attend A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter screening.