Who Is Breckie Hill? 8 Things to Know About the Influencer Who Is Linked to Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's Breakup Drama

who is breckie hill
Source: MEGA; @breckiehill/Instagram; MEGA

Barry Keoghan was accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok star Breckie Hill.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Breckie Hill Is From Minnesota

breckie hill is from minnesota
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

Breckie Hill allegedly had an affair with Barry Keoghan.

Breckie Hill, the influencer with whom Barry Keoghan allegedly had an affair while he was dating Sabrina Carpenter, was raised in Minnesota. The 21-year-old moved to Los Angeles, where she now resides.

She Previously Dated a Twitch Streamer

she previously dated a twitch streamer
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

Breckie Hill and Jynxzi had an on-again, off-again relationship.

In September, Hill told her fans she was "single" again, confirming her split from Twitch streamer Jynxzi.

"I have been asked to not speak on the situation of what happened, but out of respect for him (Jynxzi), I will keep my mouth shut. But yeah, I am single and this is not a bait," said the influencer.

Breckie Hill Is a Social Media Star

breckie hill is a social media star
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

Breckie Hill has a huge following on social media.

Hill has several social media pages, which she shares on her hoo.be account.

As of press time, she has 416 posts on her OnlyFans page. Meanwhile, her Twitch and Snapchat accounts have 8,800 followers and 2.43 million followers, respectively.

Hill also shares updates on TikTok (4.3 million followers), X (298,000 followers) and Instagram (2.1 million followers).

When Did Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Break Up?

when did barry keoghan and sabrina carpenter break up
Source: MEGA

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors in December 2023.

After a year of dating, Keoghan and Carpenter reportedly decided to part ways.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," a source told People.

The insider shared no further details about the ex-couple's split, but it is not the first time such rumors had emerged.

In April, The Sun received a tip about Keoghan and Carpenter's alleged breakup due to the Eternals actor's drinking habits. However, the reports died down as they were spotted spending time together again in the weeks thereafter.

Sabrina Carpenter Allegedly Caught Barry Keoghan Getting Cozy With Breckie Hill

sabrina carpenter allegedly caught barry keoghan getting cozy with breckie hill
Source: MEGA; @breckiehill/Instagram; MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter was reportedly in Los Angeles when she allegedly caught Barry Keoghan cheating on her.

After People released the report, Deuxmoi quoted an anonymous source who spoke about a separation between an "A-list singer" and a "foreign actor."

"On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)," said the tipster.

The source added, "I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his popstar girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way... He had messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious and infidelity is where she draws the line."

Breckie Hill Was Accused of 'Bragging' About Being the Other Woman

breckie hill was accused of bragging about being the other woman
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

Breckie Hill was branded a 'home-wrecker' amid the cheating speculations.

Although Hill's name was not mentioned in the report, she reposted several TikTok videos referencing Keoghan and Carpenter's breakup.

How Fans Reacted to the Cheating Allegation

how fans reacted to the cheating allegation
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have not yet addressed their split.

On Hill's social media pages, fans of the "Please Please Please" hitmaker left stinging comments as they called her out for "being proud" she ruined a relationship.

One commented on her Instagram post, "Bragging about being the other woman is crazy. It's not cute or funny girl, it's despicable."

"being a home-wrecker is not cute or something to brag about sweetie," a second wrote, while a third added, "Bro you such a attention seeker."

Breckie Hill Sparked Beef Rumors With Gymnast Olivia Dunne

breckie hill sparked beef rumors with gymnast olivia dunne
Source: @breckiehill/Instagram

She is in the top one percent of TikTok's creators.

Hill has been linked to other drama before Keoghan's cheating allegations surfaced.

In July 2023, The Tea Talk shared a video of Hill talking about Olivia Dunne and their alleged feud.

"I do have beef with her. She's such a b----. Also, every single person that's, like, met her has been like, ‘Oh, she's so mean in person,'" she said, accusing the gymnast of body-shaming and bullying her.

