Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split as They Decide to 'Take a Break' From Romance
It looks like another couple bites the dust: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have split, a source revealed.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," an insider confirmed about the duo, who first sparked dating rumors in early December 2023.
Since the pair crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week, they've been seen at events together. The actor has even attended the pop star's tour and starred in her "Please Please Please" music video in June.
The Disney Channel alum previously said she used her "not-even-biased opinion" to cast the Saltburn star in the video.
"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” Carpenter said while talking with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith in October. “And he was so excited about it.”
For his part, Keoghan gushed about Carpenter nabbing some 2025 Grammy nominations.
“Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. Feckin’ brilliant, lads," the Irish star said. “No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon."
“I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets,” Keoghan added. “Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”
- Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Finally Pose Together Inside Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party as They Confirm Relationship
- Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, More Fan Favorite Celeb Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021: Photos
- Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Call It Quits After Only Months Of Dating
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former flames were hit with split rumors in the past. In August, Keoghan debunked rumors he and the blonde babe were dunzo, as he gushed over her new album Short n’ Sweet on his Instagram Story.
“'BED CHEM' my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter,” he wrote about the bop.
Additionally, Keoghan commented on Carpenter’s extended album announcement, in which she penned, “Surprise b---! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with Jack and Amy just after I turned in Short n’ Sweet and was so sad I couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so I wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”
“Let’s feckin go!! 🔥🥵,” the Hollywood star replied.
People spoke to the insider.