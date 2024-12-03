Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split as They Decide to 'Take a Break' From Romance

Since the pair crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week, they've been seen at events together. The actor has even attended the pop star's tour and starred in her "Please Please Please" music video in June.

The Disney Channel alum previously said she used her "not-even-biased opinion" to cast the Saltburn star in the video.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” Carpenter said while talking with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith in October. “And he was so excited about it.”