or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split as They Decide to 'Take a Break' From Romance

sabrina carpenter barry split
Source: mega

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have gone their separate ways, a source claimed.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It looks like another couple bites the dust: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have split, a source revealed.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," an insider confirmed about the duo, who first sparked dating rumors in early December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter barry split
Source: mega

The actor was featured in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the pair crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week, they've been seen at events together. The actor has even attended the pop star's tour and starred in her "Please Please Please" music video in June.

The Disney Channel alum previously said she used her "not-even-biased opinion" to cast the Saltburn star in the video.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” Carpenter said while talking with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith in October. “And he was so excited about it.”

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter barry split
Source: mega

The duo pictured at the 'Vanity Fair' party.

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Keoghan gushed about Carpenter nabbing some 2025 Grammy nominations.

“Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. Feckin’ brilliant, lads," the Irish star said. “No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon."

“I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets,” Keoghan added. “Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter barry split
Source: mega

The Irish actor previously shot back at rumors he and Sabrina Carpenter had split.

Article continues below advertisement

The former flames were hit with split rumors in the past. In August, Keoghan debunked rumors he and the blonde babe were dunzo, as he gushed over her new album Short n’ Sweet on his Instagram Story.

“'BED CHEM' my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter,” he wrote about the bop.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter barry split
Source: mega

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Keoghan commented on Carpenter’s extended album announcement, in which she penned, “Surprise b---! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with Jack and Amy just after I turned in Short n’ Sweet and was so sad I couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so I wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”

“Let’s feckin go!! 🔥🥵,” the Hollywood star replied.

People spoke to the insider.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.