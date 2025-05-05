'Shut the F--- Up': Brian Austin Green Responds to Allegations He 'Groomed' Megan Fox
Brian Austin Green addressed claims he “groomed” ex-wife Megan Fox.
“When we were first together, I already had Kass,” Green said on his “Old-ish” podcast, referring to his son, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil. “So she became very responsible for his well-being and was involved in all of the legal stuff that was going on with Vanessa and I, and it’s a lot at a young age.”
Fox initially met Fox on the set of Hope & Faith when he was 30 years old and she was 18.
“It was amazing,” he continued, “but it was so much responsibility, I think she kind of just got to a point in her life where she was like, ‘I missed out on being a kid, like, being an irresponsible kid. I jumped in at just over 18 years old with a guy that had a 2-year-old.’ I think it became overwhelming for her. When she realized that, she wanted out quickly, which is then what made it hard for me. I understood it, but it doesn’t make it any less hard.”
Though they were in an on-again, off-again relationship, Green and Fox ended up marrying in 2010.
The honeymoon didn’t last for long, though, as Green shared, “The first time she wanted a divorce, we had two kids. I was sick. She went to New York to do the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I couldn’t even go with her because I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything. I had to stay home and I was doing physical therapy, speech therapy and all sorts of stuff. So the first time she wanted a divorce was when she came back from that. I didn’t even have the physical ability to, like, argue with her on it and fight for the relationship.”
When Fox ended their relationship in 2015, Green said it “killed” him.
“It was out of nowhere,” he elaborated. “It was the most vulnerable thing I had ever experienced in my life at that time. I think there was somebody she had met on set then that kind of sparked her interest. And then I think that once she was back in L.A., that just quickly sort of fizzled out and we ended up just staying together and she ended up getting pregnant again.”
The couple ended up reconciling in 2016, and Fox later gave birth to their third child.
“Then we were just kind of back in the wheel … and it seemed like we were in a good place of like, ‘Oh, we’ve been through a lot together. We can do this. There’s no mountain that’s too high to climb. We’ve got this. This is all figured out,’” Green explained. “And then when she came to me again wanting a divorce, I was devastated.”
They ended up breaking up again in 2020, going through a “really public divorce” that included Fox moving on very quickly with Machine Gun Kelly.
Though he said he wouldn’t badmouth Fox, as she’s the mother of his children and things live on the internet “forever,” he shared his disappointment with her never addressing claims he “groomed” her and was controlling when they started dating.
“I think it comes from my dad,” he said. “He’s very good at cutting emotion out of something and just being logical in his choices. I really, logically understood that if I defend myself this one time, it’s never gonna stop. I’m gonna have to defend myself for who knows how long, because people are gonna believe what they wanna believe. So, to me, time is the only thing that regulates that. People spend more time seeing me not being that way and then they start questioning it and they start going, you know, ‘We’ve seen him for five years. We’ve never once seen him being controlling or hearing any other story from anyone else about.’ It’s the long game of it.”
Green claimed he’s “going to sit back and shut the f--- up” about the allegations.
“There was so much stuff — you said, the grooming stuff, the controlling stuff, it seems like that just continually lessens and lessens until I run into people now that are like, ‘Yeah, I used to think that, or that seemed to be the case,’ but they just genuinely don’t believe that anymore,” he added. “And it’s not because of anything I said. It’s easy for people to say things to defend themselves. People do it all the time. ‘I did a press release, or I spoke to this, a tell-all book.’ … Those are words, man. It’s actions that truly paint a picture and tell a story.”