'Shut the F--- Up': Brian Austin Green Responds to Allegations He 'Groomed' Megan Fox

“When we were first together, I already had Kass,” Green said on his “Old-ish” podcast, referring to his son, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil. “So she became very responsible for his well-being and was involved in all of the legal stuff that was going on with Vanessa and I, and it’s a lot at a young age.”

Fox initially met Fox on the set of Hope & Faith when he was 30 years old and she was 18.

“It was amazing,” he continued, “but it was so much responsibility, I think she kind of just got to a point in her life where she was like, ‘I missed out on being a kid, like, being an irresponsible kid. I jumped in at just over 18 years old with a guy that had a 2-year-old.’ I think it became overwhelming for her. When she realized that, she wanted out quickly, which is then what made it hard for me. I understood it, but it doesn’t make it any less hard.”