Machine Gun Kelly Claims Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Won't 'Stop Asking' About When Their Baby Will Be Born in Exposed DMs
Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green's feud is heating up.
A few months after the actor shaded the singer following the latter's split from Megan Fox — who's pregnant with their first child together — Green exposed MGK's angry Instagram DM to him.
In the messages, the "Bloody Valentine" crooner told Fox's ex-husband, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮♂️. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."
"You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials," the musician snubbed.
On top of the screenshot, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote, "😂😂😂😂 I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."
"Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next 🤣🤣🤣🤣," he said, likely referring to Leonardo DiCaprio.
Green — who was married to Fox from 2010 to 2021 and shares three children with her — then deleted his Instagram Story post.
The Jennifer's Body lead announced in November 2024 that she was expecting a rainbow baby with MGK after she had a prior miscarriage. However, just weeks later, it was revealed the on-off pair split up again.
As OK! reported, one insider claimed the mom-of-three pulled the plug on the relationship — which first began in 2020 — after she allegedly discovered that the Grammy nominee was talking to other women behind her back.
Green found out about their split from a TMZ paparazzi and responded by publicly stating that MGK needs to "grow up."
"Like you know, she's pregnant ... I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," the TV star said, referring to the children he co-parents with his former wife.
"That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that ... I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody," he concluded. "I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."
The '90s heartthrob had some regrets over his words, telling a reporter, "That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it. So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."
A couple of months later, Machine Gun Kelly — who shares a daughter with an ex-girlfriend — slammed rumors via social media that he wasn't on speaking terms with Fox.
His Instagram post prompted Green to write on his own Instagram Story, "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people."