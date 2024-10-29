Home > News > Brian Austin Green NEWS Brian Austin Green Admits 'Everything' He Did Toward End of Megan Fox Marriage Was 'Annoying to Her' — Especially the Way He Chewed Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married from 2010 until they announced their split in 2020. The exes finalized their divorce one year later.

Megan Fox was fed up with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, by the time they called it quits on their marriage in 2020. During a recent guest appearance on the Tuesday, October 29, episode of his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling's "misSPELLNG" podcast, Green recalled what the final moments of his decade-long relationship with Fox were like — and they weren't pleasant.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met on the set of the sitcom 'Hope & Faith' in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Green, 51, was reminded by Spelling of how irritated Fox, 38, became by her then-husband's every move toward the end of their marriage, which began in 2010. Spelling, 51, was chatting with her former castmate when she brought up how "it annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it," noting the situation resurfaced in her memory after the podcast host's daughter made a similar complaint about Spelling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Brian Austin Green recently made a guest appearance on his former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costar Tori Spelling's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember thinking at the time, like, 'How bad could it be? She loves him. Why like — that really bothers her?' But now my daughter's like, 'Mom, I can hear you chewing,' and I always think of you. I'm like, 'God,'" the Scary Movie actress shared. In response, Green suggested, "it's an age thing maybe," adding: "I don't know. I know it just always bothered her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share three sons together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great, so I was just... It was... Everything was annoying her. Which happens in relationships. I get it," Green confessed regarding his and Fox's marital demise. The Desperate Housewives actor admitted: "You kinda get to that point where you're like, God, just the way you're shuffling your feet right now, the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff, you know."

Article continues below advertisement

"That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we're gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what's going on now, or these things are gonna sink us," Green — who shares three sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with Fox — concluded on the matter. Prior to marrying Fox, Green became a father to son Kassius, 21, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green said his ex-wife, Megan Fox, found 'everything' he did 'annoying' by the end of their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

After his split from the Jennifer's Body actress, Green became a dad-of-5 in June 2022, when his now-fiancée, Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess, gave birth to the engaged pair's son, Zane, 2. As for his current relationship with Fox — who quickly moved on with Machine Gun Kelly at the time her split from Green was revealed — is like after finalizing their divorce in 2021, the Anger Management star said the exes remain amicable co-parents and pride themselves on their blended family.