Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Defends Throwing Shade at Machine Gun Kelly: He 'Got Under My Skin'
Brian Austin Green's marriage to Megan Fox might not have made it, but he will always have her back.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor explained why he took the time to publicly call out Fox's ex Machine Gun Kelly — whom she's currently expecting a baby with — via his Instagram Story during a recent appearance at the Hollywood Virgin Los Angeles Magazine Book Launch Party on Wednesday, February 5.
"That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it," Green admitted while speaking to a news publication at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., where the event was held in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFDF)'s relief efforts.
"So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back," he declared after posting a screenshot of Kelly discussing his former relationship with Fox.
In the since-expired Instagram Story shared a few days prior, Green ridiculed Kelly, stating: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people."
This wasn't the first time Green attempted to hold Kelly accountable for his actions in the months since the "Emo Girl" singer and Fox split over Thanksgiving weekend — just weeks after the Jennifer's Body star announced she was pregnant with her and MGK's first child.
When stopped by a reporter in December 2024 and questioned about his ex-wife's surprising breakup, Green scolded the musician by telling him to "grow up."
"Like you know, she's pregnant...I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," expressed Green, who shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with Fox. "That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that ... I don't know the facts of it, but if that's the case, that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody ... I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens."
Fox and Kelly reportedly split after the Transformers actress found suspicious activity on The Dirt actor's phone less than a month after she shared news of their rainbow baby with the public.
The exes have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since confirming their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass that March, however, insiders have insisted Fox is done with their romance for good.
Prior to dating Kelly — whom she was briefly engaged to — Fox was married to Green for roughly a decade before their 2020 separation.
The pair tied the knot in 2010 and officially finalized their divorce in February 2022.
