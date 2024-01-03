'He's a Monster': Brian Austin Green Praises 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Ian Ziering for Fighting Back During Intense Biker Brawl
Just a few days after Ian Ziering was involved in an intense and scary biker brawl, his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green praised his pal for standing his ground during the sticky situation.
"My boy Ian Ziering got in a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f------- beat them. Did it. Did his thing," Green, 50, said in an Instagram Story, posted on Tuesday, January 2. "He's a monster. He's f------- incredibly fit, obviously."
Green then told his followers he doesn't condone anyone fighting, but "in this climate," it "turned out well" for Ziering, 59.
"Z, I love you, brother," Green added. "You're a f------- beast and good on you."
As OK! previously reported, the Sharknado star was brutally jumped in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. In the footage, the group surrounded Ziering's vehicle, and he appeared to get into a fight with one of them. Later on, he had to defend himself from multiple bikers before the situation was diffused.
"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," Ziering wrote on Instagram on January 1.
"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," Ziering admitted. "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."
Ziering, who shares daughters Mia, 12, and Penna, 10, with his ex-wife Erin Ludwig, spoke about how there needs to be better rules in place going forward.
"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," the Shark Storm alum stated. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time," he continued. "It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."