'He's a Monster': Brian Austin Green Praises 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Ian Ziering for Fighting Back During Intense Biker Brawl

Just a few days after Ian Ziering was involved in an intense and scary biker brawl, his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green praised his pal for standing his ground during the sticky situation.

"My boy Ian Ziering got in a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f------- beat them. Did it. Did his thing," Green, 50, said in an Instagram Story, posted on Tuesday, January 2. "He's a monster. He's f------- incredibly fit, obviously."