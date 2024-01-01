Ryan O'Neal 'Knew He Was Dying' But Was Excited to Reunite With Late Star Farrah Fawcett in Heaven: 'He Never Stopped Loving Her'

Ryan O'Neal, 82, died on December 8 after a 20-year battle with leukemia — but according to a source, he wasn't afraid of what was waiting for him in the afterlife.

"Ryan knew he was dying, but his one ray of hope was that he would be reunited with Farrah," an insider spilled to a news outlet of the Oliver's Story actor's late ex-partner Farrah Fawcett.