'Unacceptable': Ian Ziering Calls Out 'Insufficient' Response From Authorities After Actor Was Brutally Jumped by Bikers in L.A.
Ian Ziering is feeling fortunate after a frightening attack by bikers left both him and his daughter Mia, 12, trembling in fear.
On New Year's Eve, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star survived being brutally jumped in the streets of Los Angeles, and took to Instagram one day later to address what he believes is the overlying problem in the terrifying situation.
"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," the 59-year-old wrote in the caption of his Monday, January 1, upload.
"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," Ziering admitted. "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."
"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," the Shark Storm actor detailed. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."
"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time," Ziering declared, concluding: "It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."
News first broke about the intense altercation after TMZ obtained a video capturing a group of bikers surrounding Ziering's vehicle in the busy California city.
The dad-of-two could be seen getting out of his car, seemingly to check if one of the motorists had hit it, when a fight erupted between Ziering and one of the bikers.
The gaggle of individuals quickly circled back around to join in on the brawl, with one appearing to even drive his bike into the Sharknado: The 4th Awakens actor.
The incident remains under investigation, though Los Angeles Police Department confirmed their response to a fight at Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 31.