'Unacceptable': Ian Ziering Calls Out 'Insufficient' Response From Authorities After Actor Was Brutally Jumped by Bikers in L.A.

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," the Shark Storm actor detailed. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time," Ziering declared, concluding: "It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."