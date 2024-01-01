OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kellyanne Conway
OK LogoNEWS

Kellyanne Conway Is the 'New Pete Davidson' as She Lives 'Her Best Life' After Divorce From George Conway

kellyanne conway single life
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 1 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After her split from George Conway, Kellyanne Conway is apparently a hot commodity, according to a source.

The former flames announced their separation in March, and now it looks like the 56-year-old is being inundated with some suitors.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway single life
Source: mega

Kellyanne and George Conway announced their divorce in March.

“Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson,” said one insider, referring to the SNL star who has dated a slew of women over the years. “Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number. She is literally living her best life!”

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kellyanne, who used to work for Donald Trump, is enjoying the attention, another insider said she's not ready to put herself back out there just yet.

“Kellyanne is dealing with a lot at the moment,” another source said. “Her priority is her divorce and her children."

kellyanne conway single life
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway is apparently loving the new attention, an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kellyanne and George confirmed they were going their separate ways earlier this year.

"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the couple wrote in a joint statement.

kellyanne conway single life
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway used to work for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kindly respect our privacy," they asked. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

MORE ON:
Kellyanne Conway

The duo's relationship became strained when Kellyanne started to work for Donald.

In her memoir, which came out in May 2022, she stated that the two "may not survive," however, she said her former spouse was the one who told her to take the job in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway single life
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway said her marriage became an issue when she joined Donald Trump's staff.

"Look, many people say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump will not have been elected president," she wrote. "That's debatable, but what is never in doubt is that without George Conway encouraging — if not insisting — that I take my shot in 2016, I could not have been this successful campaign manager at the level of which I was."

Article continues below advertisement

"I worry about our future," she also admitted at the time. "I worry about the harm that's been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

National Enquirer U.K. spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.