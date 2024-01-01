Kellyanne Conway Is the 'New Pete Davidson' as She Lives 'Her Best Life' After Divorce From George Conway
After her split from George Conway, Kellyanne Conway is apparently a hot commodity, according to a source.
The former flames announced their separation in March, and now it looks like the 56-year-old is being inundated with some suitors.
“Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson,” said one insider, referring to the SNL star who has dated a slew of women over the years. “Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number. She is literally living her best life!”
Though Kellyanne, who used to work for Donald Trump, is enjoying the attention, another insider said she's not ready to put herself back out there just yet.
“Kellyanne is dealing with a lot at the moment,” another source said. “Her priority is her divorce and her children."
As OK! previously reported, Kellyanne and George confirmed they were going their separate ways earlier this year.
"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the couple wrote in a joint statement.
"Kindly respect our privacy," they asked. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."
The duo's relationship became strained when Kellyanne started to work for Donald.
In her memoir, which came out in May 2022, she stated that the two "may not survive," however, she said her former spouse was the one who told her to take the job in the first place.
"Look, many people say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump will not have been elected president," she wrote. "That's debatable, but what is never in doubt is that without George Conway encouraging — if not insisting — that I take my shot in 2016, I could not have been this successful campaign manager at the level of which I was."
"I worry about our future," she also admitted at the time. "I worry about the harm that's been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics."
