Are Brian Hickerson & Hayden Panettiere Still Together After Hotel Fight?
Dunzo! Brian Hickerson confirmed that he and Hayden Panettiere are no longer together.
In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Hickerson was asked by a pap how he and the blonde beauty, 32, were doing, to which he responded, "Just ya know, friends."
The paparazzi continued to ask him if and the actress are together. He replied, "No, absolutely not."
The 33-year-old, who got into an altercation earlier this year at the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles, Calif., said he "can't really talk" about what happened, but "it's over and done with."
"Went to treatment. Got help,” he said, adding that he feels better than ever.
As OK! previously reported, the Heroes alum spoke out about how she had an alcohol and opiate addiction for the last several years. As for what Hickerson, who is on probation over an alleged domestic violence incident involving Panettiere, thinks of his ex coming clean, he said, "Oh, it was great."
“I’m excited to see the next opportunities for her. She’s out there, ya know, Scream 6, so…I think everybody [would] like to see it," he shared of the mom-of-one's comeback.
Meanwhile, during the candid interview, the star spoke out about the situation.
“It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior,” she told People. “It was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone was OK."
“None of it is OK, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that,” the Nashville alum said of her ex's behavior. “But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”
“A lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help,” she explained. “I want to make sure that everybody knows that each person who goes through something like that, they’re on their own journey. No two things are exactly alike.”
Now, Panettiere is ready to move on from Hickerson, as she is "trying to live in a place of forgiveness."