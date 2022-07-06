Hayden Panettiere Addresses Hotel Fight With Ex Brian Hickerson: 'It Was Not My Best Behavior'
When Hayden Panettiere dated her ex Brian Hickerson, they both made headlines for their toxic relationship. Now, the actress, 32, is getting candid about an altercation that took place outside of the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles, Calif., in March.
“It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior,” she told People in an interview that was published on Wednesday, July 6. “It was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone was OK."
“None of it is OK, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that,” the Nashville alum said of her ex's behavior. “But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”
The former flames began dating in 2018, which was a "very dark time" in her life.
“A lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help,” she explained. “I want to make sure that everybody knows that each person who goes through something like that, they’re on their own journey. No two things are exactly alike.”
As OK! previously reported, Hickerson was sentenced to 33 days in prison and placed on four years probation after being charged with eight counts of domestic violence and assault for allegedly punching the I Love You, Beth Cooper alum in the face in July 2020. The actor pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, and the remaining six counts against him were dismissed.
Despite the situation, Panettiere has moved on and is trying to look forward.
The blonde beauty shared that Hickerson has "gone to treatment and done his time," and she is now "trying to live in a place of forgiveness."
The Hollywood star, who rose to fame at a young age, revealed that she was addicted to alcohol and opioids for a long time, and it affected her relationships with her daughter, Kaya, and her baby daddy, Wladimir Klitschko.
Now, it seems like she is on the right path.
"It's an everyday choice, and I'm checking in with myself all the time," she noted. "But I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again."