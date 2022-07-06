Hayden Panettiere Addresses Hotel Fight With Ex Brian Hickerson: 'It Was Not My Best Behavior'

When Hayden Panettiere dated her ex Brian Hickerson, they both made headlines for their toxic relationship. Now, the actress, 32, is getting candid about an altercation that took place outside of the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles, Calif., in March.

“It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior,” she told People in an interview that was published on Wednesday, July 6. “It was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone was OK."