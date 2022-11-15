Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'

"He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says 'It's going to be OK.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away," Anthony admitted, adding how she fled to her then boyfriend Tony Lazzaro's house and kept the incident a secret.

"During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive, she continued. "My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

CASEY ANTHONY TO BREAK SILENCE ON MURDER ACQUITTAL IN UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Producers then asked if she truly believed Caylee accidentally drowned in the pool, to which Anthony immediately shut down, stating, "There was no ladder ... no way for her to shimmy up. There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did."