Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'
Casey Anthony believes her father, George, is at fault for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death in 2008.
The infamous mother has relived her version of the toddler’s final moments in the 36-year-old's first ever on-camera interview teaser for Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 29.
Anthony was the original suspect of her daughter's murder but was acquitted after being found not guilty on July 5, 2011.
Over a decade later, Anthony confessed she believes Caylee — whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the family's home six months after her disappearance — had been sexually abused by both George and her brother, Lee, and is convinced the toddler's grandfather staged her drowning to cover up his criminal treatment of the young girl.
NANCY GRACE SLAMS UPCOMING CASEY ANTHONY PEACOCK DOCUSERIES AS A 'MONEY AND FAME GRAB'
In the interview, Anthony began to recall the last time Caylee was seen alive.
"I wasn't feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down," she stated about the eerie minutes before her daughter vanished. "I had her lay in bed with me.
"I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," Anthony continued. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."
"He was standing there with her," she added of the gruesome details. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."
"He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says 'It's going to be OK.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away," Anthony admitted, adding how she fled to her then boyfriend Tony Lazzaro's house and kept the incident a secret.
"During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive, she continued. "My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."
CASEY ANTHONY TO BREAK SILENCE ON MURDER ACQUITTAL IN UPCOMING DOCUSERIES
Producers then asked if she truly believed Caylee accidentally drowned in the pool, to which Anthony immediately shut down, stating, "There was no ladder ... no way for her to shimmy up. There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did."
The Florida native continued to tell her side of the story and provide further evidence as to why she believes her father was capable of murder.
"He'd put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out," Anthony revealed of her upbringing. "That happened several times. I'm sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless."
The mother-of-one remains convinced her father sexually abused Caylee. "That's what I think about," she confirmed. "I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different."