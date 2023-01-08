John Ramsey Emotionally Compares The Death Of His First Daughter To JonBenét's Murder: 'What Happened To Her Was Not An Accident'

John Ramsey is internationally known for being the father of JonBenét Ramsey. The 6-year-old pageant queen was brutally murdered and found dead in the basement of her parents' Boulder, Colo., home on December 26, 1997.

More than 25 years later, there have been no arrests made in connection with the case and it has become one of the most famous true crime stories in the United States. Now, the still-grieving father is opening up on the death of his first daughter, Beth, who passed away in 1992.