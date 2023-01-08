John Ramsey Emotionally Compares The Death Of His First Daughter To JonBenét's Murder: 'What Happened To Her Was Not An Accident'
John Ramsey is internationally known for being the father of JonBenét Ramsey. The 6-year-old pageant queen was brutally murdered and found dead in the basement of her parents' Boulder, Colo., home on December 26, 1997.
More than 25 years later, there have been no arrests made in connection with the case and it has become one of the most famous true crime stories in the United States. Now, the still-grieving father is opening up on the death of his first daughter, Beth, who passed away in 1992.
"When I lost Beth I got a call that she'd been killed. It was done. Over," John explained in a recent interview. "I couldn't get her the best doctors, I couldn't comfort her, I couldn't do anything, it was over."
"That was really tough. But that was an accident in the middle of the day," he continued. "They were on their way to a museum in Chicago and got hit by a truck."
"It was a horrible loss, but it was an accident," he added emotionally. "But what happened [to JonBenét] was not an accident. This was a vicious, creature — a subhuman creature who did this."
Over the past 25 years, John has not given up hope on solving JonBenét's murder, but he has seemed to give up hope on the effort being put forth by the Boulder Police Department. As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old has slammed the local authorities for initially putting all of their focus on him and his wife, Patsy, as suspects.
"They made their decision on who was guilty on day one ... well before they even got crime scene evidence," he explained at the time. "And I think they just said, 'Well, it's always the parents.' That was the whole strategy to solve the case. It wasn't to look at it openly."