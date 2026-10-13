Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Says Shane Gillis and Megyn Kelly 'Should Date' Amid Backlash Over Comedian's 'SNL' Monologue

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Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's Unexpected Dating Suggestion

Source: @BRIANNALAPAGLIA/INSTAGRAM Brianna LaPaglia shared her unexpected matchmaking suggestion on Instagram Stories.

On October 12, LaPaglia shared an Instagram Story of a wooded mountainside with two deer. Over the image, she wrote, "Shane Gillis & Megyn Kelly should date," adding a white heart emoji. LaPaglia did not elaborate on her suggestion.

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Shane Gillis Faces Backlash Over 'SNL' Monologue

Source: MEGA Shane Gillis sparked backlash after joking about women's workout clothes during his opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live.'

During his latest hosting appearance on SNL, Gillis targeted women's workout clothes during his opening monologue, asking, "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like w----- now?" After the audience responded with groans, he continued, "I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon... they're like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the c-----, and all combine at the b-------." He added, "And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, because they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now."

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Dan Levy Condemns Shane Gillis' Joke

Source: MEGA Dan Levy slammed Shane Gillis' monologue in an Instagram Reel.

Actor Dan Levy was among those who publicly criticized Gillis' routine. In an Instagram Reel shared on October 11, Levy said, "Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them w----- misogynists." "There's a difference there. By the way, I've seen more men's n------ at the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off," the actor continued. Levy added, "But I'm speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it's complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it's a 'conversation' as opposed to a 'crime.'"

Megyn Kelly Slammed Over Cornell 7 Comments

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly faced criticism after suggesting the woman at the center of the Cornell 7 case may have 'enjoyed' the alleged encounter.