Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Says Shane Gillis and Megyn Kelly 'Should Date' Amid Backlash Over Comedian's 'SNL' Monologue
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia thinks Shane Gillis and Megyn Kelly would make a good couple.
The Barstool Sports personality shared her matchmaking suggestion as the comedian faces criticism over his Saturday Night Live monologue, and Kelly is under fire for her remarks on Cornell 7's Jane Doe.
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's Unexpected Dating Suggestion
On October 12, LaPaglia shared an Instagram Story of a wooded mountainside with two deer.
Over the image, she wrote, "Shane Gillis & Megyn Kelly should date," adding a white heart emoji.
LaPaglia did not elaborate on her suggestion.
Shane Gillis Faces Backlash Over 'SNL' Monologue
During his latest hosting appearance on SNL, Gillis targeted women's workout clothes during his opening monologue, asking, "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like w----- now?"
After the audience responded with groans, he continued, "I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon... they're like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the c-----, and all combine at the b-------."
He added, "And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, because they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now."
- Megyn Kelly Under Fire From Critics for Saying Cornell 7 Victim May Have 'Enjoyed' Encounter Because She's Not 'Attractive:' 'Pathetic'
- Alyssa Milano Rips 'Dumb' Megyn Kelly for Body-Shaming Cornell 7 Jane Doe and 'Promoting Misogyny': 'Pure, Unvarnished Degradation'
- Megyn Kelly Slammed by Cornell Accuser's Lawyer Over 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Abusive' Comments
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Dan Levy Condemns Shane Gillis' Joke
Actor Dan Levy was among those who publicly criticized Gillis' routine.
In an Instagram Reel shared on October 11, Levy said, "Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them w----- misogynists."
"There's a difference there. By the way, I've seen more men's n------ at the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off," the actor continued.
Levy added, "But I'm speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it's complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it's a 'conversation' as opposed to a 'crime.'"
Megyn Kelly Slammed Over Cornell 7 Comments
Kelly has faced her own backlash after suggesting the anonymous woman at the center of the Cornell 7 case "enjoyed" it.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was drugged with ketamine and sexually assaulted by seven former Cornell students affiliated with the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.
During an October 5 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly said, "No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because — I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal."
Kelly added, "She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles," before suggesting she "possibly enjoyed being admired."
However, Jane Doe's identity is not publicly known.
Critics were shocked by Kelly's suggestion, with one person writing, "Well, that's one of the worst things I've ever read."
Others said, "I can't believe she said this out loud," "Disgusting," and "This is sickening."