Brianne Howey Discusses Ginny and Georgia's Plans for Austin's Character in Season 4
July 12 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Brianne Howey, known for her role as Georgia in the hit Netflix series Ginny and Georgia, has addressed concerns surrounding the character of Austin, portrayed by Diesel La Torraca.
Fans questioned whether La Torraca’s recent growth spurt would lead to a recast of the popular character.
“I saw a little bit of it,” Howey told Us Weekly. “I didn’t take any of it seriously.”
The actress hinted that the show would incorporate these offscreen rumors into the storyline, emphasizing the series' penchant for humor.
“What’s so fun about the show as a whole is how tongue-in-cheek it is. We play into these aspects,” she said.
Howey acknowledged La Torraca's growth, stating, “But it’s hard to deny that he is growing. He’s grown so much as a young man.”
As the characters navigate their complicated lives, the challenges of portraying Austin's development become apparent, especially since the show typically maintains a tight timeline between seasons.
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In the aftermath of Season 3, viewers experienced a range of emotions, particularly as Georgia faced a murder trial and transitioned into a new phase of her life. Howey expressed excitement about the upcoming season, promising more engaging storylines.
“I don’t know how our writers do it season after season. I’m blown away by these scripts,” she remarked.
Creator Sarah Lampert previously weighed in on the recast rumors.
“Anyone who works on the show will tell you I am fastidious about the details. I am just specific with so many things,” she stated.
However, regarding La Torraca’s age, Lampert affirmed, “We can’t recast. Diesel is Austin.”
As for the humor surrounding La Torraca's growth, Lampert noted that the writing team has plans.
“There are a few jokes we’re planning to make. We’re aware that he’s growing up and that helps us,” she explained.
Viewers will need to “suspend their disbelief” to fully enjoy the evolving storyline.
Looking ahead to Season 4, Howey noted that viewers will witness significant character development.
“The characters have been on these very, very complicated journeys. There’s so much payoff this season for certain relationship dynamics,” she said.
The introduction of new characters will also shed light on different sides of the main cast.