Bridget Fonda's Transformation Through the Years: Before and After Photos
Sept. 19 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Bridget Fonda remains one of the most beloved icons of the 1990s.
Nearly 21 years after the Golden Globe-nominated actress retired from acting, Fonda made headlines again after reportedly losing 100 pounds and debuting her weight-loss transformation during a series of rare public outings. Though she was once regarded as one of Hollywood's most beautiful actresses, she previously admitted she struggled with "low self-esteem" while navigating life in the spotlight.
"What is it with my low self-esteem?" she asked in a 1993 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.'"
She added, "Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."
Fonda later revealed that stepping away from the industry and its strict beauty standards gave her the space to accept herself.
Keep scrolling for a look at Fonda's transformation through the years.
'90s Screen Siren
Fonda, whose breakthrough role was in The Godfather Part III, captivated audiences with her effortless beauty in the 1990s.
Rising Hollywood Star
She turned heads with her classic Hollywood beauty at an event.
Silver Screen Standout
Fonda was all smiles while attending the DGA Awards in 1999.
Hollywood's Golden Girl
The In the Gloaming actress arrived at the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a stunning silver metallic dress that emphasized her décolletage.
Stealing the Spotlight
Fonda was also present at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, bringing her captivating presence while donning a jaw-dropping mauve-pink evening gown with a sheer lavender-gray tulle wrap and spaghetti straps.
Making Waves on Screen
Fonda's charm and beauty commanded attention while she promoted her 2001 movie No Ordinary Baby.
Charming Fans Everywhere
The 1990s icon made an appearance at the premiere of Red Dragon in 2002.
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Hot Couple Alert
Fonda and her now-husband Danny Elfman joined the fun at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hulk.
Cementing Her Star Status
The Primetime Emmy-nominated star exuded effortless, cinematic appeal in an all-black number at the 2004 Palm Springs International Film Festival's black-tie dinner ceremony.
Classic Hollywood Beauty
Fonda suited up for the world premiere of The Nightmare Before Christmas 3D in 2006.
Charming a Generation
Opting for a casual look, Fonda attended the world premiere of Meet the Robinsons in a black crewneck shirt paired with a dark gray maxi skirt, ballet flats and dark sunglasses.
Screen Favorite
Fonda hit the red carpet at the Film Independent Los Angeles screening of Taking Woodstock.
Low-Key Public Outing
In July 2025, the mom-of-one was seen out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., sporting a black one-piece bodysuit layered under a striped collared shirt that accentuated her noticeably slimmer frame.
Rare Day Out
Amid reports of a possible Hollywood comeback, Fonda made another rare public appearance in Los Angeles and spent the day shopping.