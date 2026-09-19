Bridget Fonda's Transformation Through the Years: Before and After Photos

Bridget Fonda remains one of the most beloved icons of the 1990s.

Nearly 21 years after the Golden Globe-nominated actress retired from acting, Fonda made headlines again after reportedly losing 100 pounds and debuting her weight-loss transformation during a series of rare public outings. Though she was once regarded as one of Hollywood's most beautiful actresses, she previously admitted she struggled with "low self-esteem" while navigating life in the spotlight.

"What is it with my low self-esteem?" she asked in a 1993 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.'"

She added, "Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."

Fonda later revealed that stepping away from the industry and its strict beauty standards gave her the space to accept herself.

Keep scrolling for a look at Fonda's transformation through the years.