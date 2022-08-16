'Traumatized': Bridget Marquardt Says She Feels 'Sick' To Her Stomach Watching 'Girls Next Door'

Marquardt also didn't hold back when talking about her sex life with Hefner, claiming that she had to sleep with him during their first night out.

“I was still just gonna watch and then and then she was like, ‘Aren't you gonna go?’ It's like, ‘You need to go.’ And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she's like, ’Well, then probably won't be invited back.’ So then I was like, ‘OK,’” she said. “And I'd seen what everybody else was doing, so I knew that this was, like, a 10 second thing. I mean, definitely no more than a minute.”

“After that first night, like, when I tried not to do it, after that, I wanted to be first because there was no way I wanted [to go] after other people. … If there's new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And that I felt like that was the cleanest way," she continued.