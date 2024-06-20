Brie Garcia Reveals She and Twin Sister Nikki Will 'Grace Everyone's TV Screens Again in the Future' — 3 Years After 'Total Bellas' Finale
Brie and Nikki Garcia, formerly known as The Bella Twins, haven't been on reality TV in a minute, but it sounds like they could be back in the future.
"Nikki and I are in a lot of talks right now about a couple different projects, so we will see! But we'll definitely be gracing everyone TV screens again for sure — sooner rather than later," the 40-year-old, who hosted the Candy Crush All Stars® Live Final event, exclusively told OK!.
Brie and Nikki, 40, know all too well what it's like to appear on TV, as they filmed Total Bellas for six seasons, Total Divas and Amazon Prime's Twin Love. Now, Nikki is filming The Traitors alongside other stars, including Tom Sandoval, Sam Asghari and Chrishell Stause.
"Right now she's on the set of The Traitors, and she only gets to call me once a week," Brie noted of their communication as of late, adding that she doesn't "know" if she'd be into doing the competition series. "I'd have to think about that one."
However, some other shows might not be out of the question. "We are very competitive, so probably, and I would make sure we would win!" Brie, who shares daughter Birdie and son Buddy Dessert with husband Daniel Bryan, quipped. "But you know, I'm at this place in my life where my kids come first, so when it comes to how much time I am going to be away from them, that's what makes me decide what I am going to do."
After the twins officially retired from the WWE in 2023, they stepped back from the spotlight, as they are now focused on Bonita Bonita Wine.
"It's been really nice. It's kind of funny because we just opened the doors to our tasting room, and it's been fun to be in that role — not only as an entrepreneur but a wine producer," she said. "It's been a little dream come true living in Napa Valley, looking at the vineyards every day and being surrounded in that community. It's been great."
"I feel so blessed to have this standstill moment. I almost think, 'What is my next chapter? What am I going to do next?' Nikki and I love hosting, and she's doing Barmageddon, we did Twin Love. Those are projects now that we're becoming passionate about, and it's fun to take a step back and kind of almost rebrand and re-look at yourself and be like, 'OK, I'm a mom, I'm 40, where do I want to be? Where am I going?' That's kind of what I've been doing," she added.
Since Brie loves to host, she was thrilled to be involved in the Candy Crush Saga World Championships, where Ben Parker Chin, from Ohio, was crowned Candy Crush®’s 2024 All Stars Champion, earning $500,000 at the live final event in Los Angeles, Calif. "It's really incredible because the top 10 players in the world have come together for this event. It's an honor to be the host because if you think about it, these crushers have beat out millions and millions of people, so I feel like I was surrounded by greatness," she said. "I'm was like, 'Wow.' I'm a competitive athlete, so I am like, 'OK, all these gold medalists are here!'"
Additionally, Brie is a "candy crusher" herself. "I've been playing for a couple of years. Since I travel a lot, it relaxes me," she added, noting there's a $1 million prize pool and All Stars 2024 Championship Ring, exclusively made by jewelers Icebox. "It's nice to sit by the gate and play it before I board a flight. I love Candy Crush! I loved to see how these top 10 users play — I picked up some good tips! I'm good, but I'm a fast player. I need to slow down and play more like a sloth than a hummingbird, which is what my husband calls me. I just always want to win! Be sure to follow the behind the scenes to see these players in action. You're going to love what you see!"
Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com.