It's On! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Face Off in Country Star's Competition Show 'Barmageddon'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reuniting on television once again!
The Hollywood power couple will face off against each other on the country crooner's hit competition show, Barmageddon — years after first meeting and falling in love on The Voice.
"Both of them want to be the winner, but there can only be one... 🏅 @GwenStefani 💄 vs @BlakeShelton 🤠 is the one you can't miss. Holla back to #Barmageddon, Mondays 11/10c on @USANetwork!" the caption of the teaser shared to their respective Instagram accounts detailed.
"Omg! Cannot wait! It will be so good! Love them so much!" one happy fan gushed in the comments section.
"Well, I don't know who to root for 😂 I know it's going to be good!! 😍" a second social media user chimed in about the upcoming episode of the USA network show.
This will be the first time the duo have come together on a competition show since they starred on the hit NBC series — that Shelton departed last season — together.
"Can’t believe it’s your last day," the "Sweet Escape" singer, 54, penned in a heartfelt tribute to her husband shared to her Instagram Story ahead of Shelton's final show. "Who would have thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice."
The "Neon Light" vocalist, 47, penned a sendoff of his own, writing, "Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet."
"When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be," he continued. "These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?). Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!"
Shelton and Stefani — who married in July 2021 — never miss an opportunity to gush over one another and how in love they are.
"In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though," the CMA winner said during his spouse's special ceremony.